GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Greenville Police were flagged down by passerby's on Friday, April 19th, over an alleged fight.

Along Douhit Circle, police arrived to find a female bleeding from the mouth.

The female was identified as Julie Ann Collins.

After investigation, the suspect, identified as James Lee, was found covered in blood by fellow responding officers.

A box cutter was found laying on the ground and was said to be owned and carried by Collins, police say.

James Lee told officers that Collins, had cut him and he hit her to defend himself.

Collins claimed she did not know where the cuts on Lee came from.

Police say Collins also claimed that Lee had hit her in the face without warning or reasoning.

Police say both subjects smelled of alcoholic beverages.

Both subjects were placed under arrest for public intoxication and transported to the Greenville County Detention Center.

Collins began to spit blood in the patrol car, so police escorted her to Greenville Memorial Hospital for medical treatment.

A summons was issued for public intoxication to both Collins and Lee, police say.

A summons for Lee for assault and battery in the third degree was also issued.

