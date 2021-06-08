GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville Triumph announced that they plan to launch a women's soccer team that will begin playing in 2022 as part of a new league, according to a release from the team.
The team says that the announcement was first made by the United States Soccer League on Tuesday.
Greenville will be one of the founding franchises in the newly formed W League, according to the release. The purpose of the league is to "provide and elite pre-professional pathway for women looking to build their careers both on and off the pitch," the release says.
According to the Greenville Triumph, the new league is expected to have as many as 30 teams for its first season.
Triumph chairman Joe Erwin spoke on the importance of bringing a women's soccer team to the area.
“We have so many females who have played and are playing soccer in this area, and we are thrilled to be a part of the USL’s mission and bringing to our community the opportunity for women to compete at the next level.”
