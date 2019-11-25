GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - U.S. Army Veteran Bobby Hogan of Piedmont gets to sleep under a new roof tonight thanks to volunteers from Habitat for Humanity of Greenville County, Guy Roofing and Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project.
Officials said a special tradition that has provided new roofs for more than 100 military members, like Hogan. He served in Afghanistan throughout the 1980's, but Monday morning Hogan was overwhelmed to be on the receiving end. For years, Hogan says he avoided walking to one side of his house for fear of the roof caving in.
"It's unbearable how people come together to make this happen. I'm really grateful for everybody," said Hogan.
It's all part of a nationwide effort to show gratitude and honor veterans who served our country. Monday's project came just in time for Thanksgiving.
"A roof is one of the more important parts of a house in terms of keeping you warm, dry and safe from the elements," said Habitat for Humanity's Mark Steenback. "A lot of times people don't have the means to fix or replace their roof because of the cost so we're able to do this at no cost to the homeowner."
If you or any veteran you know in Greenville County needs a new roof, you can apply for this program by visiting https://www.habitatgreenville.org/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.