GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Greenwood Mall organizers are hosting a 'Color For A Cause' event in support of local organizations. The live coloring contest will help raise funds and awareness for these organizations.
The 'Color For A Cause' contest will be held on Tuesday, March 5th from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the center court at the Greenwood Mall.
During the contest, each organization will be given a six foot mural with art supplies, to color their mural for a cause.
Each organization will be given two hours to compete the mural.
Mall patrons can shop anywhere in the mall and show their receipt in center court to earn a point for a participating cause.
The Greenwood Mall will donate $1 for each point earned and a $250 prize donation will be awarded to the organization with the most points and the winning mural design, determined by local guest judges.
Participating organizations include: American Cancer Society, Beyond Abuse, Big Oaks Rescue Farm, Burton Center, Cass Elias McCarter Guardian Ad Litem Program, Child Evangelism Fellowship, Community Initiatives Inc., Connie Maxwell Children's Home, Cornerstone, Greenwood Foster Parent Association, Humane Society of Greenwood, Lakelands YMCA, The Salvation Army and The Voice For The Children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.