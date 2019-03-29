GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- A Greenwood woman has been arrested for her involvement in a knife attack that resulted in the stabbing of two individuals, Greenville Police Department released to media on Friday.
On Tuesday, March 26, at approximately 5:30 p.m., the GPD Communications Center received a call from employees at an area medical facility who told dispatchers they were treating two patients with multiple stab wounds.
Dispatchers told people one of the victims required surgery due to the severity of her injuries. The other victim was treated and listed in stable condition.
GPD officers and detectives interviewed the stable victim and other witnesses who were present during the fight.
They reported that the individuals gathered at the apartment before going out to get new tattoos and piercings when a fight broke out between two of the individuals over items that were allegedly borrowed but not returned.
Khadijah Dyana Calhoun, 21, was identified as the primary aggressor. She fled after the attack.
On March 27th, Calhoun turned herself in at the Law Enforcement Center (LEC).
She has been charged with Assault and Battery High/Aggravated Nature and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime. Calhoun also had an outstanding bench warrant.
