Peter Jacobsen

Peter Jacobsen hits out of the bunker on the 13th hole during the Regions Tradition Champions Tour golf tournament at Shoal Creek Country Club, Friday, May 15, 2015, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

 Butch Dill

GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) – Upstate pro-golfer Jay Haas said he will host a special Masters tournament watch party with his friend and fellow PGA legend, Peter Jacobsen, in April.

The watch party will be on April 10 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. and will include dinner.

100 tickets are available for $15 each.

The event will be at Haas Family Golf, located at 8000 Pelham Road.

Call 864- 288-0001 for more details.

Haas event

Event flyer (Source: Haas Family Golf)

MORE SPORTS - South Carolina Football HOF announces class of 2020; NFL players, head coaches among those honored

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.