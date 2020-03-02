GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) – Upstate pro-golfer Jay Haas said he will host a special Masters tournament watch party with his friend and fellow PGA legend, Peter Jacobsen, in April.
The watch party will be on April 10 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. and will include dinner.
100 tickets are available for $15 each.
The event will be at Haas Family Golf, located at 8000 Pelham Road.
Call 864- 288-0001 for more details.
