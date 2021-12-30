South Carolina Missouri Basketball

South Carolina forward Victaria Saxton (5) knocks the ball away as Missouri guard Lauren Hansen (1)attempts to score during an NCAA college basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 in Columbia, Mo. The Tigers defeated the Gamecocks in overtime, 70-69. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

 Colin E. Braley

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Lauren Hansen made a  driving layup with 0.1 seconds left and Missouri stunned No. 1 South Carolina 70-69 in overtime Thursday night in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams. The Tigers (12-2) overcame the absence of scoring leader Aijha Blackwell and four other players to beat a No. 1 team for the first time in program history. It marked only the seventh time an unranked team has beaten the top-ranked team. Hansen and Hayley Frank each scored 21 points, LaDazhia Williams added 12, and Mama Dembele had 11. Aliyah Boston scored 17 points for South Carolina (12-1).

