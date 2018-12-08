Hendersonville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Saturday, Henderson County Manager Steve Wyatt declared a state of emergency for Henderson County effective as of 6:00 p.m. due to potential public safety hazards related to anticipated winter weather.
Wyatt said:
“We encourage residents to stay inside, and limit any non-essential travel. Emergency Services and law enforcement personnel, along with state and municipal road crews, are bearing a heavy burden keeping up with public safety demands, and keeping the roads as clear as possible helps put them in the best possible position to reach our neighbors who need their assistance.”
If you need emergency information, officials ask you to call 828-697-4728 or log onto onto www.hendersoncountync.org and click on View Emergency Information.
