Henderson County, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office have issued an advisory for a possible 911 outage affecting the county.
The sheriff's office says if you have an emergency and your call does not go through to 911, to instead please call the sheriff's office alternate number at 828-697-4912.
The sheriff's office also says if you are within the Hendersonville city limits to call the Hendersonville Police Department at 828-697-3025.
The North Carolina 911 Board has contacted Henderson County and Hendersonville dispatch centers with the information that multiple carriers across the southeastern US are experiencing issues with landline and wireless 911 calls.
The sheriff's office says most 911 calls have been functioning properly, however, if you cannot get through using 911, please dial the numbers provided above.
