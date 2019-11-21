Thursday marks one week until Thanksgiving and several Upstate organizations are making sure everyone gets a chance to sit down and enjoy a Thanksgiving meal, which wouldn't be complete without a turkey.
Molina Healthcare and New Horizon Family Health Services teamed up with Food Lion to give away 300 turkeys and 100 meal bags Thursday morning to Medicaid members.
According to Feeding America, one in seven South Carolinians struggles with hunger.
There are families that struggle with basic needs, food security being one of them. This event is a wonderful way to meet that need for Thanksgiving, providing families with a turkey for their Thanskgiving dinner," said Amy Connor of New Horizon Family Health Services.
Thursday's giveaway was just a fraction of turkeys being handed out this week. Molina Healthcare is giving away 1,000 total turkeys across South Carolina up until Thanksgiving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.