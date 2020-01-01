SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Hundreds of Upstate families and their dogs got an early start to the New Year in the "Hair of the Dog Run" hosted by Spartanburg YMCA Wednesday morning. Nearly 350 people joined the pack for a ten, five or one-mile run, followed by a healthy breakfast.
Cassie Lloyd of the Spartanburg YMCA says it's about the community as a whole ringing in the new year in a healthy, fun way together.
"'The hair of the dog that bit you' is an old expression that means drinking a little bit of alcohol to lessen the effect of a hangover," said Lloyd. "But here at the Y we're all about healthy living so the Hair of the Dog for us is celebrating and making you feel better on New Years Morning."
Proceeds of the event go toward scholarships to help make YMCA services affordable for everyone. The Spartanburg Humane Society helped put on the event and brought in eight dogs up for adoption.
Wednesday's event raised nearly $1.5 million worth of scholarships.
