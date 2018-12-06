A crash on US 31between an Eastern Pulaski Community School bus and a straight truck has claimed the life of a teenage boy. Preliminary investigation by Trooper David Caswell indicates a yellow 2016 International bus being driven by Cheryl Warner, 54 of Winamac, IN had just stopped, as required by law, at the railroad crossing just south of Michigan Road. As the bus began to accelerate it was struck from behind in the left rear by a white 2016 Freightliner straight truck. The truck, which was towing a trailer, was being driven by Perry Tylor, 26 of Camby, IN. A male teenage student seated in the left rear of the bus was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Marshall County Coroner. Another student, Zane Bell, 14 was airlifted from the scene and taken to Memorial Hospital in South Bend, IN. Bell's injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening. Other students were taken to Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center in Plymouth, IN for complaints of pain and reunification with parents. At the time of the crash the bus was occupied by 38 eighth grade students and three chaperones that were on the way to see a Christmas musical in Warsaw, IN. Toxicology results are pending for both drivers, which is required by law for vehicle operators involved in serious injury or fatal crashes. Weather is not believed to have been a factor at the time of the crash.