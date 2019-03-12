INMAN, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office wrapped up a child pornography investigation and made an arrest in the Upstate today, they announced to press.
Deputies said the Special Victims Unit concluded a child pornography investigation today that began last week after receiving a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
On Tuesday, investigators and Homeland Security, executed a search warrant at the suspect’s address, where they recovered a computer that contained numerous images of child pornography.
The suspect was identified as Jeffrey Scott Ford, of Inman, S.C.
Deputies charged him with 5 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, and 1 count of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree.
The Sheriff's office would like to thank Homeland Security for their continued assistance while investigating these type of cases.
