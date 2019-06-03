(FOX Carolina) -- Parts of I-26 will be closed this evening to clean up from a deadly accident last week when a tanker collided into the back of a semi truck in Polk county.
Lane closures will take place after 5 p.m. around mile marker 72-68, heading westward, south east of Columbus.
Workers will be repairing the asphalt from the accident. The road will be reopening tomorrow morning, officials say.
More information can be found here.
