TAYLORS, SC (FOX CAROLINA) -- “I would like to address all of them,” said Kenyatta King, “I feel like they should never be free men again. He took a father and brother and loved one from every one of us."
It’s the message from Kenyatta had for the men being charged in his brother, Kevin's murder. According to investigators brothers Gary and Kendrick Dunlap shot and killed Kevin Sunday afternoon at his Taylors apartment.
"Kevin was my oldest brother,” said Kenyatta, “Kevin had a very good heart to him. Kevin would do anything for anybody."
Greenville County Sheriff’s investigators say the Dunlap brothers went over to King's to confront him about money he owed them. After King opened his door, that’s when deputies say the brothers shot and killed Kevin.
"What they did was senseless,” described Kenyatta, “They took a father away. He got two kids that are never going to see their father again."
The Dunlap brothers are charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and criminal conspiracy in king's death. The judge denied bond for both because of the severity of charges.
"Today is hard to say what you really want to say because there is so much anger and so many thoughts going on in your head,” said Kenyatta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.