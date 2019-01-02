(FOX Carolina) – Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are having a fourth child, according to People Magazine.
The magazine said the fourth baby is on the way via surrogate.
The couple’s third child, Chicago, was also delivered via surrogate.
Chicago turns 1 this month, while North is now 5, and Saint is 3.
People Magazine is owned by Meredith Corporation, which also owns FOX Carolina.
