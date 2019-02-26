HENDERSON, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Henderson County Sheriff's Office wants residents and drivers to avoid Big Hungry Road, after a landslide blocked the road way, deputies say.
The landslide happened just past the steel bridge, deputies warn. No injuries are reported.
Dana Fire Department and the Union County Sheriff's Department are on scene currently.
Department of Transportation is assessing the situation and making plans in order to reach the approximately 35 to 40 homes beyond the slide area
Drivers please avoid the area till further notice.
