GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Limestone University's annual community service project known as the "Turkey Bowl" brought in more donations than expected this year, according to a release from the university.
Limestone says that the the Turkey Bowl's original goal was to serve 25 meals to families in Cherokee County but ended up being able to provide 44 with the leftover goods being donated to PeachCenter Ministries.
The school says that boxes of Thanksgiving dinners were delivered to Limestone Central Elementary School, Blacksburg Middle School, Ewing Middle School, and families in Blacksburg and Gaffney.
The overall winner of the Limestone's Turkey Bowl was the university's School of Arts and Humanities.
