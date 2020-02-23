GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - You may think it's time for winter weather to be over, but freezing temps are expected to stick around a bit longer. That means there are a handful of winter weather mistakes you need to avoid with your car.
A lot of this can be avoided and are inexpensive to address. But if you don't address things like headlights, tires, and windshield wiper fluid, the costs will add up down the road.
We spoke with Mark Maitland-Smith, the owner of First-Class H.A.L.T. in Greenville. He says the first simple thing to handle is windshield wiper fluid.
"A lot of people will put diluted washer fluid in there and then they will spray it on their windshield to freeze," he says. "It will freeze, and they can't see out of the car, and they'll have a wreck."
Those collisions cost more than the protective steps he recommends drivers take. He says drivers should ensure coolant levels aren't too low, because it can freeze and crack the engine block.
"Another thing might sound silly, but make sure your lights and fog lights are working," he notes.
Of course, the big issue is tires. You may not check them as regularly as you get oil changes, but Maitland-Smith says you need to get in the habit of checking the condition of your tires.
"With the rain, you can hydroplane," he warns. "With the snow, you have no traction."
Finally, make sure your battery gets a check-up too. If it goes out, you could be on the side of the road at a bad time.
Many shops in the Upstate will check these things for free, just call ahead to make sure that's the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.