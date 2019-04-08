ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Looking for a job? Well, MAU Workforce Solutions is holding a job fair for Abbeville candidates seeking manufacturing jobs on Thursday, April 11th.
The event will be from 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM at the Abbeville Campus of Piedmont Technical College in Abbeville, SC, located at 142 Hwy 72 W Abbeville, SC 29620, on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
Candidates will be offered immediate interviews to speak to recruiters and discover if they are the right fit for the current job openings. Interested applicants can learn more at https://www.mau.com/now-hiring/abbeville-job-fair.
To find out more information about current openings with MAU, please visit: https://www.mau.com/jobs.
