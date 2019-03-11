GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- On Saturday March 9th, Greenville Police responded to an incident at Echols Street Apartments, police say.
Witnesses reported an assault between the suspect and the suspect's girlfriend's sister, police say.
The victim had an injury on her lip police say.
Greenville Police noticed the suspect, Terrence Rushard Hill, 30 was highly intoxicated, they reported.
Terrence Rushard Hill was arrested and charged with Assault and Battery 3rd degree, police say.
MORE NEWS
This wholesome internet challenge dares you to clean up litter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.