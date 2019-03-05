MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- A Mauldin man has been sentenced to 5 years for child pornography, the Attorney General's Office released to media.
Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that Michael Christopher Baukovic, represented by Randy Chambers, pleaded guilty today to one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Third Degree in front of Judge Letitia Verdin in Greenville County.
In 2016, Special Investigator Lucinda McKeller with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Lieutenant Kevin Murphy with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office conducted independent, proactive investigations into the use of computer file-sharing programs for possession and distribution of files depicting the sexual exploitation of minors on the internet, officials say.
On separate occasions, both Special Investigator McKeller and Lt. Murphy downloaded several files containing child pornography from the Defendant’s computer, which was located in the City of Mauldin in Greenville County.
The case was referred to Det. Misti Ross with the City of Mauldin Police Department. Det. Ross subsequently executed a search warrant at the defendant’s residence in Mauldin, where various electronic-related devices were seized.
A forensic examination of the seized devices led to the discovery of additional files containing child pornography.
Several days after the search warrant was executed, the defendant traveled to Det. Ross’s office and confessed to the possession of child pornography.
Baukovic was sentenced to a negotiated five years in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.