GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Clemson Tiger fans can find part of the championship team at the Haywood Mall on March 16th for an autograph signing event, officials say.
Fans attended a similar show at Haywood Mall in 2017 following the Tigers’ title.
Headlining this appearance are eight key defensive players, led by All-Americans Christian Wilkins and Clelin Ferrell. Dexter Lawrence, Trayvon Mullen, Kendall Joseph, Tre Lamar, Austin Bryant and Ben Boulware will also be in attendance signing autographs.
Sports Collectibles is offering the option to pre-order your tickets to reserve your spot in line and make your experience Saturday much quicker. After the major turnout at 2017’s event, pre-ordering tickets will save you time on the day of the event.
The best ticket offer is the Super Ticket which allows a signature from each athlete as a discounted price. In order to get an autograph, you will need an autograph ticket.
Tickets and merchandise will be available at the door on the day of the event at Haywood Mall.
Those interested in purchasing tickets, can find them here.
Clemson wins the National Championship.
