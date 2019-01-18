Westminster, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Westminster police were engaged in an eight-mile chase on Thursday, January 17th, they reported to media.
The pursuit originated after a report of shoplifting from Ingles in Westminster, SC. Police with the Westminster PD attempted to stop the vehicle, however it would not.
The pursuit ended in the area of Adam Sullivan and Rockcrusher roads in Wahalla, SC, police say.
Stop sticks were deployed during the chase, but the driver avoided them by driving off road, police say.
The vehicle came to a stop behind a residence and the driver ran on foot before units could take him in to custody. A female in the vehicle also was detained however was later released.
The driver was Matthew Travis Lear, 30, and was wanted on multiple charges from different agencies, Westminster police say.
