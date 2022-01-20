GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - More than 2,000 people are without power in Greenville County, according to Duke Energy.
Duke says the power is estimated to be restored by 2:30 in the morning for the 2,613 without power.
According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the power outage was caused by a crash on Stallings Road near Old Greer Town Road at 10:14.
The cause of the power outage has not been reported at this time.
