CHEROKEE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- As the I-85 Widening Project continues in the Upstate, motorists can anticipate closures throughout the week of April 8th.
Project officials announced Monday, that they will be closing several lanes along I-85 Northbound and Southbound, as well as Dewberry Road, this week.
Interstate 85 Lane Closures Northbound
Motorists should expect several left lane closures northbound this week. Left lane closures will be in place from mile marker 91 to 95 Monday through Friday night and mile marker 89 to 90 Wednesday through Friday night.
Interstate 85 Lane Closures Southbound
On southbound I 85, you can anticipate left lane closures from mile marker 91 to 95 from Monday night through Friday night and mile marker 89 to 90 Wednesday night through Friday night.
Dewberry Road
Dewberry Road closed on April 8, 2019 from Vintage Drive to near Pacolet River for approximately 2 years to allow for construction of the new CSX Railroad overpass at I 85. A detour will be posted on the project website.
MORE NEWS
It's a girl, and a boy! Two sea otter pups now have permanent home at Georgia Aquarium
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.