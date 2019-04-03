ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- On Wednesday, the City of Asheville tweeted that the boil water advisories that have been in place for both the Lyman Street and Warren Wilson Road areas have now been lifted.
On Monday the City of Asheville (COA) Water Resources Department reported an emergency water interruption due to a waterline repair on/in Lyman Street from 500 Lyman Street to Riverside Drive.
This interruption of water requires issuance of a Boil Water Advisory. COA encourages customers to vigorously boil tap water for 1 minute before consuming it.
COA is performing laboratory testing and the advisory will be lifted when tests confirm the possibility of risk is not present.
Customers will receive notification that the advisory has been lifted via the same communication process as this advisory. When water systems experience low pressure or lose pressure, there is an increased risk of contamination.
This does not mean that the water is contaminated, but that the possibility exists. Once pressure returns, there is the possibility that some discolored water or air could be present in the lines.
Customers are advised to run cold water for 5-10 minutes or until water is clear. Properties in the affected areas are receiving this notification via the COA automated system or door hangers.
Citizens may register for automated alerts by clicking on the Citizens Alert Sign Up Link located on the COA website www.ashevillenc.gov. For further information, please call 251-1122.
MORE NEWS
Asheville City Schools under 2-hour delay after discovering no water
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.