WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple roads in Walhalla were closed due to flooding and washouts Friday afternoon.
Firefighters said Stribling Shoals Road near Mountain Creek Road was completely washed out.
The following roads were also closed Friday afternoon:
- Rocky Knoll Road
- Collins Road
- Rimrodt Road Tulip (Sertoma)
- Duck Pond
- Camp Road
- Busch Creek
Sertoma Field in Walhalla also flooded and a vehicle was covered with water up to its roof.
Wahalla Police reported North Catherine Street at Lakeside Drive is closed because of the extensive flooding. Police are asking to use caution in all roads as conditions are changing.
Video footage of the flooding can be found here.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we keep you covered for severe weather in the area.
