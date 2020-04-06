COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina's head football coach Will Muschamp gave an update on the upcoming football season via teleconference on Monday.
Muschamp said one of his players was tested for coronavirus after traveling abroad, but the test was negative.
The coach said players are using an app called "Learn to Win" and Zoom to stay in touch. The coaching staff is also working to keep the team mentally and physically strong during the remote instruction period.
Muschamp said he is still expecting to play football in the fall at this point.
"As a staff right now we have to plan as if we are playing this fall until someone tells us otherwise that is our plan. I'm not going to get into the what ifs out there. there are a lot more questions than there are answers and until somebody tells me otherwise we are playing in the fall," he said.
