MCDOWELL, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in McDowell County, Friday, April 19th.
After McDowell County Emergency Management performed a survey, in collaboration with the NWS, it was determined a small EF-0 tornado touched down along U.S. 221, and headed North.
An EF-0 tornado classifies at a 65 to 85 mph tornado, the NWS says.
The tornado reportedly traveled northbound for half of a mile.
Most of the damage consisted of limbs down with some trees uprooted, minor structural damage around the area.
