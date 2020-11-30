SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Coastal Plain League has announced that the league's newest team in Spartanburg will have its name decided by the community, according to a release from the league.
The new team will come to Spartanburg in 2021, according to the league. Fans are encouraged to submit suggestions for the team's name starting on Monday and can do so by clicking here.
The Coastal Plain League says that each entrant gets a free ticket to a game and the top submissions will be featured and voted on.The person who submits the winning name will have their name entered for a prize.
Polls for the competition will close on December 11, according to the league.
The team's general manager Claudia Padgett shared her thoughts on the competition.
“The Coastal Plain League prides itself on personalizing each team to each community. This is Spartanburg’s team. We need your help to choose a name that captures what makes Spartanburg special."
