COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — New South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer has named seven assistants, including the Gamecocks' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Mike Bobo. Bobo joined the program last year and was interim coach for the final three games after Will Muschamp was fired in November. Beamer also retained running backs coach Des Kitchings, defensive line coach Tracy Rocker and outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson. New hires are former Ball State head coach Pete Lembo as special teams coordinator and associate head coach, Will Friend of Tennessee as offensive line coach and former South Carolina quarterback Erik Kimrey as tight ends coach.
