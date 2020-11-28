(AP)-No. 13 Georgia finally found the quarterback it has searched for with the debut of J.T. Daniels. The Southern Cal transfer started his first game with the Bulldogs and threw for 401 yards and four touchdowns in a 31-24 victory over Mississippi State last week. It was the first 400-yard game for a Georgia quarterback since Aaron Murray in 2013. South Carolina has some excitement behind center, too, in freshman Luke Doty, who took over in the second half and rallied the Gamecocks back from 17-0 down to fall 17-10 to Missouri. Doty accounted for 189 yards of offense.
MORE NEWS: Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller may become the first woman to play in a Power 5 conference college football game on Saturday
