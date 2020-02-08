(FOX Carolina) - The National Weather Service says snowfall totals show plenty of powder fell across our area, with some areas seeing up to 8 inches of snowfall Saturday.
Meteorologists at the Greenville-Spartanburg Airport office surveyed snowfall totals from N.E. Georgia, the Upstate of South Carolina, and western North Carolina. Here's a look at their totals gathered from highway departments, observers, spotters, and other media:
GEORGIA
- Elbert County
- 2 inches from Nuberg
- Franklin County
- 4.2 inches near Carnesville
- Habersham County
- 6.3 inches near Turnerville
- 5.3 inches in Clarkesville
- 5 inches at Mounty Airy
- 3 inches further outside of Turnerville
- Hart County
- 2.5 inches in Bowersville
- 2 inches outside of Gumlog
- Raburn County
- 8 inches outside of Clayton
- 5.6 inches in Sky Valley
- 5.5 inches near Tiger
- 4 inches further outside of Tiger
- 3.8 inches near Dillard
- Stephens County
- 4.5 inches within Toccoa
- 4 inches south of Toccoa
- 2.7 inches northwest of Toccoa
- 4 inches in Martin
NORTH CAROLINA
- Buncombe County
- .5 inch outside of Fletcher
- .2 inch in Leicester
- Henderson County
- .8 inch in Horse Shoe
- Jackson County
- 2 inches outside of Cashiers
- 1 inch in Balsam
- Macon Countyk
- 3.5 inches in Burningtown
- 3.3 inches near Burningtown
- 2.5 inches in Franklin
- Polk County
- 1.2 inches in Saluda
- Swain County
- 1.5 inches in Bryson City
- Transylvania County
- 1.5 in Connestee
- 1 inch near Rocky Bottom
- Yancey County
- 3.5 inches near Wolf Laurel
SOUTH CAROLINA
- Anderson County
- 2.0 inches near Sandy Springs
- 1.5 inches near Williamston
- Greenville County
- 1 inch near Mauldin
- 1 inch near Travelers Rest
- 1 inch near Five Forks
- .8 inch near Greer
- Oconee County
- 4.5 inches in Mountain Rest
- 4 inches near Westminster
- 3.8 inches in Walhalla
- 3.5 inches in Seneca
- 2.2 inches near Six Mile
- Pickens County
- 3.3 inches near Liberty
- 3 inches near Pickens
- 3 inches in Central
- 2.5 inches in Easley
- 2.5 inches near Liberty
- Spartanburg County
- .8 inches south of Greer
In North Carolina, 5 total inches were recorded on the ground in Avery County, 1 inch in Haywood County, 2.5 inches in Madison County, 2 inches in Mitchell County, and 2 total inches in Yancey County.
Trace amounts of snowfall were reported in Tiger, Georgia; Burke County, N.C.; McDowell County, N.C.; Mecklenburg County, N.C.; and in Catawba, S.C.
