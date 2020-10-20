WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday that they arrested a Salem man Monday afternoon on multiple charges, including two counts of attempted murder.
According to deputies, after officials responded to an incident where 24-year-old Justin Dale Duncan met the victim and another individual at the Salem Post Office on Oct. 17 for a key to a residence. After receiving the key, deputies said Duncan discharged a firearm at a vehicle with two victims inside as it drove away.
According to arrest warrants, one of the occupants of the vehicle was a household member of Duncan's with whom he has a child in common.
Following an investigation, Deputies said Duncan was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center around 2:58pm Monday. Duncan has also been charged with two counts of Pointing and Presenting a Firearm at Person and one count each of Domestic Violence – High and Aggravated and Discharging a Firearm into a Vehicle while Occupied.
The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation.
