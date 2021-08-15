MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- Officials with McDowell County Emergency Management confirmed that a water main break occurred near the Pleasant Gardens area.
According to officials, the areas impacted include Shuford Rd. to Mackey Farm Rd.
Restoration is expected to take several hours, according to a release from McDowell County.
