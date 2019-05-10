GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- A concerned citizen reached out to law enforcement after an unexpected and 'suspicious' package arrived at their house, dispatch says.
The package was discovered along Tanacross Way in Greenville, dispatch says.
Greenville County Sheriff's Office later determined the package to be nothing explosive, and no danger to the community.
