TRANSYLVANIA, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Transylvania County Rescue squad says that one victim died after a falling tree struck two vehicles on Saturday.
Officials say that multiple departments responded to the scene near Sycamore Flats on Saturday morning. Officials found that a falling tree struck two cars and caused one of them to fall down the river bank.
One person died during this fall, and the other occupants were flown to a trauma center after an extensive extraction.
Transylvania County Rescue Squad released all of the details via Facebook on Sunday morning.
Roads in the area were temporarily closed but are now back open, NCHP confirmed.
The identity of the victim has not been released as of this writing.
