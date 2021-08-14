TRANSYLVANIA, NC (FOX Carolina)- Troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol say that one person died and others were hospitalized after a wreck along Pisgah Hwy.
Roads in the area were temporarily closed but are now back open, NCHP confirmed.
The identity of the victim has not been released as of this writing.
This is all the information that we have right now. We will update this story as we learn more.
