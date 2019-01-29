Pickens, S.C. (FOX Carolina) Like much of the country, the opioid crisis is hitting Pickens County. Randy Bowers with Bowers Emergency Services, a private EMS service says it’s hitting hard.
“Pickens county ranks second in the state per capita for opioid addiction and Narcan administrations by the EMS,” he explained.
Pickens County Council members approved funding for a new program, “COPE,” to help fight the crisis and get addicts off the drugs. The county received $25,000 in federal grant money to get the program up and running.
“We can make a difference,” said Bowers.
When Pickens County deputies or EMS respond to an overdose, that patient will be met by one of the paramedics from Bowers Emergency Services. They will team up with a peer support specialist from Behavioral Health Services of Pickens County said Angela Farmer with the group.
“They’ll see them within the week after that,” Farmer explained, “Either meet them at their home or wherever to encourage them to follow up into treatment.”
Bowers added, “The State EMS director used the term, let them know we’re lovin’ on them.”
County leaders hope this approach will tackle addiction at its core and help combat the opioid problems plaguing the county.
“We need to be able to save lives. That’s the most important thing is to save their lives,” said Farmer.
The program is expected to be ready in the coming months.
