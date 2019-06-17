BUNCOMBE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Interstate 26 is closed due to an 18-wheeler catching fire near Avery Creek, officials say.
The road is closed near Exit 37 (NC-146).
The closure is expected to impact traffic, officials say drivers need to exercise caution.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we gather more details.
