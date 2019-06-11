GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville County Schools confirmed a longtime Greenville Co. teacher died after a crash Monday night.
The accident remains under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol, but took place less than two miles away from where a teenager was killed the same evening.
Jasmine Dodson, 40, of Viewmont Drive, was identified as the victim of the fatal crash, the coroner confirmed.
THE CRASH
Troopers said the crash happened on White Horse Road at Farris Bridge Road.
The coroner says the driver's side of Dodson's vehicle was struck by a tractor trailer.
Jasmine Dodson was entrapped in the vehicle and unfortunately passed away at the scene.
Inside the vehicle were her 2-year-old and 8-year-old children. They were taken to the hospital for immediate treatment.
Jasmine's family confirmed she has another 10-month-old but the baby was not in the vehicle at the time.
The family says that the 2-year-old was in a car seat which saved his life. He only suffered minor cuts to his head.
The 8-year-old, who suffered a concussion, was released from the ICU on Tuesday, the family says.
A COMMUNITY GRIEVES
Jasmine's family confirmed that she and her husband were missionaries, and her husband is also a pastor. They lived their lives daily for Jesus, the family says.
Greenville County Schools confirmed Jasmine Dodson was also a teacher in the school district.
The school district said Dodson previously taught first grade at Greenbriar Elementary and was scheduled to teach 4-year-old kindergarten at the school in August.
Jasmine's community has set up a fundraiser for the family in their time of grief.
(1) comment
We passed through that intersection at 7pm, and the traffic lights were out! Not surprised someone got hit. Shame they passed...[sad]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.