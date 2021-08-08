SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg Police Department confirmed a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near North Forest St. and Blassingame St. on Saturday.
The body was identified by the coroner as 60-year-old Lorenzo "Peewee" Maybin. Maybin was pronounced dead at 11:55 Saturday evening, the coroner says.
Spartanburg police say that an investigation led them to find that the victim was walking along North Forest St. and was hit while attempted to cross the street.
The driver of the vehicle left the scene, according to police.
According to witnesses, the vehicle was described as possibly and older model white truck.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Spartanburg Police Department or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
