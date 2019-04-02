GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Greenville Police officers responded to a Chipotle Mexican Grill on Haywood Road, on April 1st, in referenced to an assault and battery.
The employee told police that her and a coworker were "play" fighting back and forth while closing the restaurant.
The complainant stated she put a small amount of pepper down the coworker's shirt and in return he struck her in the face with an open hand.
The manager of the establishment witnessed the event and terminated the suspect immediately.
Police say the hit caused the victim's face to turn red and also gave her a headache.
The complainant was unsure if she wanted to press charges at this time but did want officers to document the incident.
