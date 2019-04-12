CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Clemson City Police are investigating a criminal sexual conduct with a minor case that came to their attention.
Police were notified by a school resource officer of possible cdc, concerning a student.
An investigator from Clemson City Police met with the resource officer and the victim to confirm. The incident did occur within the jurisdiction of the Clemson City limits.
The investigation revealed an inappropriate relationship between a 12-year old and a 21-year old, while the victim attended a summer camp in 2018.
Roger Thomas Wilson, 21, was arrested and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the 2nd degree.
He is currently being held at the Clemson City jail awaiting bond.
