ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a 2017 Yamaha motorcycle and 2008 Toyota along the Smoke Park Highway, just after 10:30 this morning.
An initial investigation indicates that the driver of the bike was traveling westbound on Smokey Park Highway when he struck the Toyota Scion.
The motorcyclist was identified as 47-year-old Jimmy Robert Jensen of Mars Hill, who later passed away at the hospital.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe CrimeStoppers at (828) 255-5050. Callers may remain anonymous with both numbers.
