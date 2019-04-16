TENNESSEE (FOX CAROLINA) -- Sevierville Police officers responded to multiple emergency calls of an active shooter today, Tuesday, April 16, 2019.
The calls started at approximately 3:49 p.m. with persons saying a man was shooting outside the Coach store in Tanger Five Oaks Mall, 1645 Parkway.
Officers arrived moments later and discovered three shooting victims (the alleged shooter, one adult male and one adult female) outside the store. No shots were fired after officers arrived.
At this point in the investigation, it appears that the alleged shooter, 21-year old Leon Steven Jones of Newport/Sevierville, TN confronted 24-year old Olivia Katel Cunningham of York, PA and 75-year old John Marr of Templeton, MA outside the store and shot both with a semi-automatic handgun, and then shot himself with the same weapon.
Olivia Cunningham and Leon Stevens were pronounced dead at the scene; John Marr was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center by the Sevier County Ambulance Service.
His condition is not known at this time.
Investigators state that it appears the shooter did not know either victim, nor were the victims related. The investigation is ongoing.
The Pigeon Forge Police Department, Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, and Sevierville Fire Department also responded.
