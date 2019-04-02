SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- On January 9th of 2019, Tim Carter, a Spartanburg City Engineer reported to Spartanburg Police, that a piece of public art had been stolen from downtown, with no definite suspects.
Carter told police that the multi-color statue had been stolen from Morgan Square.
The statue is approximately 3 feet tall, 1 1/2 feet wide and is a multicolored man running.
Police then checked several businesses for surveillance footage, with no luck.
Police say whomever took the sculptures managed to avoid surveillance cameras and they have no new leads at this time.
The artist, Cody Roberts, created the iconic Hoondirt sculptures, which decorate the city's downtown.
The Associated Press says the artist, Cody Roberts, noticed that another sculpture, a wire bicycle, was taken from the Mary Black Rail Trail this year.
Roberts says he feels part angry and part flattered by the thefts. He mostly wants to get the two sculptures back, AP reports.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (888) CRIMESC or the Spartanburg Police Department at (864) 596-2065.
