Greenville, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville Police Department officials performed a routine traffic stop on Christmas Day to find the driver acting quite suspiciously.
When the officer asked for his information, he would not roll down his window. When he was looking for his insurance information, he was adamant about avoiding his glove box.
That is because the suspect, identified as Bernard Harris, was concealing illegal drugs in the vehicle.
After the search of the suspect and the vehicle, the officer found 220 grams of marijuana, 2.3 grams of cocaine, nearly $600, a digital scale, cell phone, and nearly 100 pills, including xanax and hydrocodone.
Harris was arrested and brought to Greenville County Detention Center. His passenger, that was also in the vehicle, was cited for simple possession of marijuana.
All items were seized in placed into evidence. Stay with FOX Carolina for details.
