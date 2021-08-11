SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg Police Department are looking for a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian who was crossing the street on Saturday, Aug. 7.
At 11:50 p.m., 60-year-old Lorenzo "Peewee" Maybin was attempting to cross North Forest Street when a SUV struck him, according to police.
Major Art Littlejohn said witnesses saw the SUV leave the scene and cross West Saint Street towards Wofford College.
Witnesses described the vehicle as a 2005 White Ford Expedition with unknown tags and tan trim.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Spartanburg Police Department or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
